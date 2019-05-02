Johnson claims three race wins and the fastest lap

Gary Johnson recorded pole position, three wins and the fastest lap in each race at Snetterton when he was riding the RAF Regulars and Reserves Kawasaki ZX10 in the GP1 Elite class at the Thundersport GB meeting at the weekend.

Using the track time to gather more data on the bike in preparation for the International Road Races, Johnson qualified in pole position on Saturday in cold and wet conditions.

Starting from pole in Saturday’s first race Johnson was battling throughout the 18 laps with Lee Williams, but finally shook him off to streak away to take a decisive win, crossing the finish line some 8.1s ahead of Williams, setting the fastest lap of the race of 1m 11.890s - 99.35mph.

The first race on Sunday was run in wet conditions and Johnson, from Broughton, began from pole position once again.

He again held the lead and crossed the finish line to take his second win of the weekend 6.4s ahead of Williams and recording the fastest lap of the race 1m 22. 716s.

He said: “That was a tough race; it was a war of attrition just to stay upright in the wet and cold conditions.”

The track was dry for Johnson’s final race but there were some damp patches so a need to be cautious.

But with a change of tyres which gave him the confidence to push on Johnson streaked away to establish an unbeatable lead and took the chequered flag at the end of the 14 laps for his third win of the weekend with an advantage of 13.4s over Williams, and set the fastest lap of the race of 1m 10.710s -101.01mph.

He said: “I made a conscious decision to use the comp K Metzler tyre for the last race in damp conditions.

“It’s classed as a club racer tyre and gave me confidence to push on. I was circulating a second a lap faster than my nearest opponent so it worked well for me.

“We have gathered more important data to work with as we prepare for the Road Race season and the bike is turning out to be a missile.”

Johnson will head to Oulton Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend where he will get some more laps under his belt in the Superstock 1000 championship race.

The timetable is: Saturday- Free practice 11 11.30am and 2.40pm. Sunday - Qualifying 2.35pm. Monday- warm up 8.45am. 18 lap race 10.45am.