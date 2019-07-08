Horncastle club looking for more coaching volunteers

Horncastle Belles Netball Club is looking for more coaches to join their friendly team.

Due to the recent expansion of the club, more volunteers are urgently needed.

Club chairman Diane Samra said: “Do you have an England Netball UKCC Level 1 or Level 2 Coaching qualification? Do you run a school netball club?

“Are you involved in the ladies game? Maybe you are an ex-player who would love to get more involved in the game again?

“Can you spare a couple of hours on a Sunday morning?

“If you can answer ‘yes’ to any of these questions we’d love to hear from you.”

The club has some funding available for training towards formal qualifications for the right candidates.

Diane added: “These are exciting times in netball, with the World Cup being held in Liverpool later this month, so why don’t you get involved?”

Anyone who is interested and would like to know more, can contact Diane by email: hcbellesnetballclub@gmail.com