Gold rush for the Gillespies

Father and son Jim and Kieran Gillespie left the first event of the Loughborough Evening Summer Series with gold medals and personal bests.

Last Monday started with the shot putt where both won their age groups, Kieran throwing a personal best 10.15m.

Dad Jim threw 8.73m, his second best result of the season.

Kieran ran another personal best in the 100m, coming third in 12.60 secs.

Both took part in the discus and again both finished first.

Kieran threw 27.87m for yet another personal best and Jim threw 26.49m.