Girls Golf Rocks, a national recruitment drive, delivered in partnership with the Golf Foundation and England Golf, is coming to Elsham Golf Club.

The programme is targeting new girls aged 5-18, utilising club and county-based ambassadors to inspire the next generation.

As part of the project, the club is offering a free two-hour girls’ taster session on May 11 from 1-3pm.

T asters and coaching can be booked at www.girlsgolfrocks.org/lincolnshire