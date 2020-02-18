Gina Andrews claims treble at Brocklesby Park point-to-point

Despite the stormy conditions, runners held up well as the annual point-to-point meet took place at a blustery and battered Brocklesby Park on Saturday.

A total of 37 of the 86 entries lined up on the day, rewarding organisers for their perseverance.

One of the highlights of the day was the successful return to action of Duhallow Tornado in the Baillie Haylage Mixed Open race following a 653-day absence from the track.

While the ground and the course were to his liking, the slow pace didn’t suit the eight-year-old.

However, Tommie O’Brien had him settled just off the leaders and managed to get him home a neck to the good of King Of The Clothe and Jack Andrews.

“We know he is good; I just hope he comes out of the race alright,” said delighted trainer Ollie Pimlott.

“If he does he may go straight to the Cheltenham festival for the Foxhunters.”

O’Brien then followed up with a win in the Duncan and Toplis Jockey Club Open Maiden race for fillies and mares, with Gold Clermont.

The four-year-old debutant was entitled to be a bit green and did look to run back to the horseboxes at the top bend.

But O’Brien kept her engaged and she went on to beat Latenightfumble by three lengths.

Winning owner Tom Lacey was not present as he was saddling runners at Ascot, but it is likely that Gold Clermont will go to the sales, possibly as soon as the Tattersalls Cheltenham sales on Friday.

Latenightfumble’s rider Gina Andrews had to settle for the runners-up spot in that race, but she still claimed a treble, making her the leading rider at the meeting and taking her season’s tally to 14.

In the INRG Solar Intermediate race, Dubai Quest followed up his Thorpe Restricted success by beating Omar Maretti and Dale Peters by 11 lengths.

“He was travelling well in the back straight on the wood side and I knew then I would win,” explained Andrews.

Owned by the Oak Partnership, headed by Giles Sim, the seven-year-old will be aimed at the Intermediate Hunter Chase final at Cheltenham in May.

In the following Clark Weightman Restricted race, Revesby maiden winner Benefaktor moved up a grade and jumped much straighter, seeming to have learned a lot from his previous outing.

Ridden by Gina Andrews and trained by her husband, Tom Ellis, Benefaktor is owned by a syndicate of enthusiasts and this time ran in Keith Load’s blue and white silks.

“That was a good performance to give a stone to the second horse Classic Lady on this soft ground,” said co-owner Brian Crawford who will welcomed everyone to Garthorpe, near Melton, on Sunday.

The Andrews treble was completed in the concluding Nunn’s Mitsubishi Open Maiden race with the four-year-old Striking A Pose.

The Getaway gelding scored readily by 30 lengths, with Master Thyne and Will Easterby in second place.

“He is a nice horse, he has a good pedigree and would be one of the best four-year-olds we have,” said winning trainer Tom Ellis. “He will go to the sales now as that is a big part of our business.”

There was an exciting finish to the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race, sponsored by DDM Agriculture, with the grey mare Absainte beating the best turned out Squirrel Esquire and James Martin by a length.

Ridden by William Easterby, for his first winner of the current campaign, Absainte is owned by the Armstrong Partnership, headed by Sharon Stiddard.

She won at Brocklesby last year and although the soft ground didn’t suit her, rallied gamely.

“I would think she will run next in the novice Hunter Chase at Catterick in March,” said winning trainer Robin Tate.

The meeting opened with Nicky’s Nipper walking over in the Hunt Member’s race for Clare Pickering.

This horse was the only entry for the contest as, owing to the conditions of the race, he was the only eligible runner.