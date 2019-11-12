Gary Johnson joins new team for latest top-10 bid at Macau

Gary Johnson heads to the Macau Grand Prix with a new team, as Ashcourt Racing makes its debut at the high-profile motorcycling race.

Johnson, from Broughton, near Brigg, will run alongside team-mate Lee Johnston, with both riders piloting the same HP4 Carbon BMW machine around the Guia circuit.

The Lincolnshire rider has tremendous pedigree at Macau, having made his debut around the street circuit in 2008.

His best result to date came in 2013 when he finished in third place, and he has finished fourth on three occasions, in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

Johnson also has three more top-six finishes to his name, including last year when he added another fifth place to his CV.

Established as one of the leading international road racers of his generation, Johnson is keen to make the most of the new opportunity with Ashcourt Racing, who will look to provide him with a competitive, and well-prepared S1000RR BMW.

Practice takes place on Thursday and Friday, with race day on Saturday.