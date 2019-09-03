Gary Johnson in class of his own at Donington Park

Gary Johnson rode to four class wins at Donington Park last week in the penultimate round of the Lind Triumph London Cup with the No Limits Club.

Johnson, from Broughton, near Brigg, completed his qualifying in second place overall and first in his class on Saturday to start race one from the middle of the front row.

He made a clean start to hold the lead and secure the overall win.

On Sunday he once again started the first race from the middle of the front row, and was running in a close third place behind Paul Holden, with Matt Waldron only a few yards behind.

On lap four they were into the back-markers and he managed to get a smooth passage through to continue the battle for second place.

As the race wore on, Holden and Johnson pulled a small gap to Waldron and began an exciting battle for position, exchanging places throughout the final few laps.

The battle came to a head on the final corner of the last lap when Johnson finally made his pass stick to cross the finish line in second place overall and, as the first Triumph over the line, took the class win.

In Sunday’s second race, Johnson finished in second, but was again the first Triumph 765 Sport machine and clinched his third class win of the weekend.

The final race of the weekend saw Johnson set off from a second row grid position, and as the lights went out he moved straight up into second place behind the first 1000cc rider and first in his class.

The top two riders began to pull away from the following pack, and although Johnson was never far away from the leader, he was unable to make a pass stick.

In a familiar pattern, the Lincolnshire rider completed the race in second place overall, to secure his fourth win of the weekend in his class.

The final round of the series is at Croft, in North Yorkshire, in mid-October.