Fussey comes out on top at Captain’s Day

Mel Gregory’s Captain’s Day took place at Market Rasen Golf Club last week, after being cancelled the week before.

Luckily the weather was fine apart from an odd shower.

Winner of the 18-hole competition, Gill Fussey with Mel Gregory (Lady Captain) and fellow placed competitors.

An 18-hole qualifying competition took place in the morning and this was won by Jane Salt with 39 points.

Gill Fussey was second with 38 points, Linda Reeve was third with 35 points and Andrea Doyle was fourth with 34 points.

In the afternoon a nine-hole competition was played by teams of four.

It was called the Greenkeeper’s Revenge and each team had to get the ball down the hole after battling with tractors, logs, hose pipes, water sprays and other obstacles.

This made for a very interesting and very enjoyable game.

Results: 1 P. Ross, L. Brewis, Hefina Brumpton and I. Sen, 2 K.Robinson,M. Rylatt, J. Salt and W. Whiteley, 3 H. Wilson, C. Clarke, M. Wilkinson and H. Tuhey.

A meal followed and a music quiz and an enjoyable day was had by all.

All proceeds went to the British Heart Foundation, Mel’s chosen charity.

Helen Wilson won the Ladies’ Competition on the Men’s Captain’s Day, hosted by Rob Pearce.

The Royal British Legion Day challenge was won by Angela Moore whiel a mixed match against Cleethorpes was lost 4-1.

A friendly against Holme Hall was lost 4-0 and the A team lost their match against Gainsborough 3.5-1.5.