Father and son athletes on PB form to claim wins

Father and son Jim and Kieran Gillespie capped their year with athletics success at opposite sides of the country.

Kieran was in Manchester at the Sale Harriers’ Indoor Open, while Jim headed south for the Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club Throws Pentathlon.

Wragby ace Kieran was running the 600m, his first race back after the injury which had wrecked his summer plans.

And he won the event in 1min 30.77secs, ripping a huge 20 seconds off his previous best.

The performance underlined his recovery from the injury and reflected all of the hard work he has put in so far this winter.

As for Jim, the pentathlon started once again with the hammer, and his best throw of the winter came in at 25.18m.

He followed that up with a shot putt of 8.93m to take control of the contest.

The third event was the discus and, again, Jim claimed his best throw of the winter season with 25.48m.

The javelin is event four, traditionally his worst one.

But in-form Jim threw better than at any time this winter to record 18.45m.

The fifth and final discipline is Jim’s strongest, the heavyweight hammer.

He threw within 17 centimetres of his Irish national record, out to 10.41m, a top performance for this time of the season.

It took him out to a points total of 2,168, a new lifetime best and a solid win in the competition.