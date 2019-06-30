Family fun at racecourse

Market Rasen Racecourse’s first Family Extravaganza racing fixture takes place on Sunday.

The Uncle Henry’s Family Extravaganza includes a visit by Chase & Marshall from Paw Patrol with appearances at intervals during the afternoon and the chance to meet the popular stars.

Free entertainment includes a kids’ carnival, children’s races on the track, face painting, treasure hunt, Rand Farm Park Roadshow and a fantastic playground.

The racecourse’s July Family Extravaganza has gone from strength to strength over the years, with families descending on the Lincolnshire track for a fun day out combined with exciting jump racing.

As always at non-music events at the racecourse, all accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge.

There is also a Best of British restaurant experience for £40 per person – with under 12s costing just £15.

The offer includes admission to the racecourse, a reserved table for the day, a race-card, a betting facility and a two-course set meal.

With so many fun activities from which to choose, visitors should not forget to take the littles ones to the racecourse’s fabulous playground.

All three enclosures at the racecourse – County, Tattersalls and Lawn – will be open, offering visitors a choice of where to watch the races and enjoy refreshments.

Adult tickets for the Lawn Enclosure start from £9 in advance.

Gates at the racecourse will be open from 12.10pm when the fun starts.

The two Charles Owen-sponsored pony races, designed to encourage the jockeys of the future, take place one hour later ahead of the first race for professional jockeys at 2.10pm. The finale is at 5.25pm.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “The annual Uncle Henry’s Family Extravaganza is always one of the most popular family events at the racecourse – and this year promises to be no exception, with the special attraction of appearances at intervals from Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol.”

The feature race is the £20,000 Amazing Maze Maize Handicap Hurdle.

The card also includes the Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, which is run in memory of the late jockey Tom Halliday who tragically died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall at the racecourse in the summer of 2005.

The afternoon concludes with the Don Noble Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle which is for lady amateur riders.

Further information is available at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen from where tickets can be purchased in advance.