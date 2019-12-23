Excitement builds for Market Rasen Racecourse Boxing Day meet

Excitement is building ahead of Market Rasen Racecourse’s high point of the racing year.

The racing highlight of Boxing Day is invariably the Clugston Lincolnshire National, at three-and-three-quarter miles, the longest race in the racecourse’s calendar.

There have been two Lincolnshire-trained winners in the last seven years in Soudain and Gonalston Cloud, while Victory Gunner took a hat-trick of home victories between 2005 and 2007.

Every year the National produces a headline.

In 2015, James Banks guided West Of The Edge to victory to complete a double for him and trainer Dai Williams.

And 12 months later as many as five horses had a chance at the last fence before Gonalston Cloud, from the Nick Kent stables, in Brigg, and ridden by Adam Wedge, took the prize ahead of Amiral Collonges.

In 2017, Amiral Collonges was an unlucky runner-up again, having to give second best to 7-1 chance Cyclop, and last year, Bridget Andrews rode the Dan Skelton-trained Ange Des Malberaux to victory.

Following The Lincolnshire National, race fans will be able to see the second most prestigious chase race in England, as the King George VI Chase will be broadcast on the course’s big screen.

The meeting prides itself as a family day out, and as well as the racing, there will be free children’s entertainment including carol singing, Christmas Treasure Hunt and Face Painting.

Gates open at 10.10am ahead of the first race at 12.10pm, with racegoers advised to get there early to avoid congestion.

The last race goes off at 3.30pm.

The racecourse office will be open on Monday from 8.30am to 5pm, on Christmas Eve from 9am to noon, closed on Christmas Day, and from 8am on Boxing Day until the end of racing.

Racecard –

12.10pm The Rand Farm Park Selling Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 5) 2m £6,511

12.40pm The Rand Farm Park Day Nursery And Preschool Novices Hurdle (Class 4) 2m 125yds £7,000

1.10pm The Rand Farm Park Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 4) 2m 1f £11,400

1.45pm The Garthwest Packaging Chase (A Novices’ Limited Handicap) (Class 3) 2m 5f £13,400

2.20pm The Clugston Lincolnshire National Handicap Chase (Class 3) 3m 3f £20,818

2.55pm The Pallinc Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 5) 2m 4f £7,463

3.30pm Paul Barratt Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle (Class 4) 2m 2f 140yds £11,400