England star Serena Guthrie coaches Brigg Netball Club girls

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist has been inspiring the next generation of stars at Brigg Netball Club.

Netball international Serena Guthrie took to the courts in Brigg to provide expert coaching to players from the club.

England international Serena Guthrie casts an expert eye over Brigg training session EMN-190918-160819002

Serena, who recently led the England women’s netball team to third place in July’s World Cup, has won 98 caps for England since making her 2008 debut when she was just 17.

She also represented England in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, in Australia, where the Roses won a breathtaking final in the dying seconds against the host nation to win gold.

Vanessa Mcerlain-Naylor, head coach and founder of Brigg Netball Club, said: “Having Serena here has been inspirational for the girls.

“As you’d expect for a player of her calibre, Serena’s skillset is world-class.

Serena Guthrie with Brigg Netball Club teams EMN-190918-160847002

“We really appreciate her taking the time to share her talent and experience with our girls, it’s been a very special day.”

Serena spent around five hours with Brigg’s players, demonstrating techniques to raise their game and pushing them to their limits.

She said: “They’re a great, strong group of girls who were excited to be here. They’re showing real promise and are very competent.

“My key advice is to keep playing and enjoying netball.

Serena spent five hours with the Brigg club EMN-190918-160800002

“A lot of the girls are still young and at this age it’s important to enjoy the sport, so they should keep training and playing as much as they can.”

The Brigg club has a growing membership with teams competing and winning at local and regional levels, as well as reaching national play-offs.

Mckenna, 12, has played with Brigg Netball Club for around three years.

“Serena has a unique teaching style with a focus on technique,” she said.

“Her demonstrations and advice were really clear and she’s made me think about my movement – so when you’re not on the ball, you’re anticipating where the ball is likely to go and be ready to receive it.

“Her training was really inspiring.”

Thirteen-year-old Maia, who has trained with the club for about a year, said: “The session was very interesting and it was great to hear the experiences of what it’s like to play at a World Cup from someone who’s been there.

“I learnt it’s not all about the big things, it’s about the little things, too, and you have to get your techniques right.”

Joanna, 15, said: “I’ve learnt a lot from the coaches here, and being coached by Serena was a rare treat.”

Vanessa, the only UKCC level three coach in Lincolnshire, founded Brigg Netball Club in 2000 and the club now has around 100 members.

The club boasted two players in last season’s Wales under 17s national squad and has one in this season’s USA U21 long squad.

In 2012, they were named Most Outstanding Club of the Year by England Netball, a national accolade recognising their efforts and successes.

Vanessa said: “I’m very proud of what the girls are achieving and it’s fantastic to be part of their journey.

“All the officials working with our club are volunteers so today’s support from Serena means an awful lot to us all.”

For more information about the club and to find out how to join, visit www.briggnetball.co.uk