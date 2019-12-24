Elsham greenkeeper Colin set for USA challenge

Elsham Golf Club head greenkeeper Colin Hopper is venturing across the pond for his next step up the ladder of excellence.

Colin has been part of the greenkeeping team at both last year’s Ryder Cup, held at Le Golf National Paris, and the Solheim Cup in September at Gleneagles, which he described as a great experience.

Having now conquered Europe, Colin has expanded his horizons and is now to show his skills to our American cousins.

Colin has been asked to help at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, to be held at TPC Scotsdale, in Arizona.

The event features the infamous par three 16th hole surrounded by stands and noisy fans.

“Colin will be away from mid-January for two weeks,” said Elsham GC chairman Robert Taylor.

“The trip and the further knowledge Colin will acquire will yet further enhance his ability to maintain Elsham as one of the premier courses in Lincolnshire and beyond.

“Colin is one of the best greenkeepers in the country and a genuine person who continues to push Elsham from strength to strength.”