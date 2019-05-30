Elsham Golf Club set to host national amateur championships

The biggest golf tournament in the area for many years starts at Elsham and Holme Hall Golf Clubs next week as golfers vie for national honours.

A field of 280 golfers will be contesting the English Seniors Men’s Open Amateur Championship at the two clubs.

Male golfers age 55 and over will come from all over the country, arriving at Elsham for practice on Monday ahead of the competition start next Wednesday at both Elsham and Holme Hall.

More than 70 members have volunteered as helpers to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

Roles include helping the ground staff, ball spotting, running the halfway house, providing refreshments and car parking, while former Elsham captains will have the honour of acting as starters.

In the field will be golfers from the United States and Spain as well as the UK, and all competitors will compete as scratch.

There will be three classes of competition, aged 55 to 60, 60 to 65, and 65 and above.

There will be home interest, too, with three Elsham seniors taking part.

Graham Smith is Elsham’s Greens Committee chairman, Mark Hoyle, whose father Mike was once the Elsham professional, and Phil Duffin is the father of present Elsham assistant professional Dane.

Chairman of the England Golf Union’s organising committee is Elsham member Dudley Jones.

He said: “This event is a very prestigious competition with the best senior amateur golfers aged 55 or over coming to the club.

“Spectators are welcome and we are very grateful to all the members who have volunteered to help with the event’s organisation.”

The clubhouse will be open for the duration, with the first golfers teeing off at 7am through to 3.30pm when the last group will set off.

Elsham GC chairman Robert Taylor said: “I would like to personally thank Dudley Jones, Brian Wheatly, Colin Hopper and John Wilcox who have been responsible for the vast majority of the organisation and preparation for the event.

“Much of this work has been unseen and behind the scenes, but without which the event would not have been the success and showcase of Elsham Golf Club which I am sure will be the case.”