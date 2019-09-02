Derby win keeps Caistor title hopes intact, but deepens Market Rasen CC drop fears

Caistor CC kept themselves in with an outside chance of back-to-back Lincolnshire County League titles with a derby win over Market Rasen on Saturday.

A 44-run win completed the double over their near-neighbours and moved them into second place in the Premier Division.

Matt Rutherford did his bit for Rasen, taking three wickets and top-scoring with 34. Picture courtesy of Peter Thompson EMN-190209-173743001

With just two games to go they lie 23 points adrift of Scothern who can wrap up the championship with a 20-poiunt haul against Market Rasen on Saturday.

Caistor, meanwhile, must beat Hartsholme at Brigg Road and hope their derby rivals can do them a favour.

Last weekend the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first at Rase Park.

Openers Gareth Johnson (21) and skipper Kieran Brooker (8) gave the hosts a solid start with a 31-run stand, but both fell without a further run being added, to Dan Norburn and Will Bradford respectively.

Caistor bat in overcast conditions at Rase Park. Picture courtesy of Peter Thompson EMN-190209-173732001

Michael and Luke Francis (22) steadied things with a partnership worth 38 before, once again, both fell with the score on 69.

But this brought Rory Ronaldson (55 not out) to the crease who anchored partnerships of 73, with Jim Parker (33), and then 39 with Ollie Barrick (27) to help Caistor post a score of 185-6 from their 50 overs.

Matt Rutherford was most efective with the ball for Rasen, taking 3 for 46 from 16 economical overs.

Brooker and Paul Jackson soon put the skids under Rasen’s reply, reducing them to 47-5 despite a rapid 29 from opener Lee Chambers.

Rutherford steadied the innings with David Papworth (14), taking the hosts past 100 without further damage.

But when the former Lincolnshire all-rounder was out to Tillison for 34, Rasen lost three wickets for four runs to slip to 109-8 as Brooker (6 for 38) continued to plague the hosts.

Dale Christie (28 not out) provided a fine rearguard action, but ran out of partners as the home side were bowled out for 141.

The result left Rasen eighth and still in danger of the drop.

Caistor: G. Johnson 21, K. Brooker 8, M. Francis 13, L. Francis 22, R. Ronaldson 55*, J. Parker 33, O. Barrick 27, P. Jacob 0, Extras 6. Total: 185-6.

Bowling: W. Bradford 13-4-28-1; D. Norburn 9-3-25-1; M. Rutherford 16-3-46-3; D. Clark 5-1-30-0; K. Ramsey 7-0-51-1.

Rasen: L. Chambers 29; W. Bradford 1, I. Williams 2, N. Davies 0, M. Rutherford 34, J. Atkin 0, D. Papworth 14, D. Clark 0, D. Christie 28*, D. Norburn 1, K. Ramsey 0, Extras 32. Total: 141.

Bowling: S. Woolley 3-0-19-0; P. Jackson 16-4-39-1; K. Brooker 14-4-38-6; G. Tillison 5-2-11-2; R. Ronaldson 0.3-0-7-0.

* In Division Two, Caistor Seconds travelled to Holton Le Clay in Division Two.

Dominic Wooley returned figures of 5 for 33 and Ben Barrick claimed four wickets, but 140 from Holton opener Gareth Cooke and 94 from James McGregor, helped by 41 extras, took Holton to 317 all out.

With Caistor fielding two players who were age ineligible to bat, Caistor were bowled out for 47 inside 16 overs, despite 21 from George Gillott.