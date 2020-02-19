De Aston School old boy earns international cricket call-up

A former Market Rasen school pupil and club cricketer has earned his first senior international call-up.

Jabari Darrell, a former boarding student at De Aston School, has been called up to the Bermuda men’s cricket squad.

Darrell, who has represented the island nation previously at Under 19s level, claimed his first senior selection when a training squad was announced by the Bermudan Cricket Board on Thursday.

After arriving at De Aston School in 2016 to study for his GCSEs, Jabari wasted no time integrating into the local cricketing community.

A string of impressive performances for his school team and Market Rasen Cricket Club’s First XI were followed by a call up to Bermuda Under 19s in 2017, aged just 15.

After taking wickets and scoring runs during Under 19 World Cup qualifiers that summer, Darrell returned to school in Rasen to complete his GCSEs and continued to excel on the cricket field.

During his second year in England he remained a key part of the Market Rasen CC team, and also joined Scunthorpe Cricket Club, while playing county cricket for Lincolnshire.

His form saw him snapped up by first-class county Leicestershire CCC where he went on to represent their development side.

De Aston has enjoyed a wealth of Bermudan cricketing talent in recent seasons, with current boarders Tai Cariah and Sancho Jackson playing alongside Darrell in those World Cup qualifiers.

Andrew Quinlan, head of boarding at De Aston School, said: “We are all very proud of Jabari here at the De Aston Boarding House.

“He was remarkably successful at De Aston, both academically and in terms of cricket, so it’s fantastic to see his cricket career blossoming.

“The work of De Aston School, and the local teams he represented while studying here, has been absolutely instrumental in getting him to where he wants to be and we wish him every success for the future.”

