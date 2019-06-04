Crowe awarded Superbike 14th

Market Rasen’s Phil Crowe rode to 14th place in the red flagged and shortened opening Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on Monday.

Due to weather disruptions most riders only completed a handful of laps around the 37.7-mile mountain roads course prior to the first race, eventually run on Monday.

Crowe started from 14th and maintained that position through the first couple of checkpoints before losing ground and completing the lap in 16th position, recording a lap of 125.797mph.

On the second lap he was 14th and once again increased his speed to 125.929mph as he returned to the pits for his pit stop.

But just a few miles into his third lap the race was red flagged for a serious incident and the riders brought back to the pits.

A result was declared on places at the end of the second lap, Crowe awarded 14th.

He said: “That’s the first race done. I had a few problems with fuel and still have some set up issues on the new tyres so it was a very rusty start on a still unfamiliar set up.

“We made some changes for the race that I had to feel my way into and was just getting a feel for the bike as the race was red flagged.

“The changes were an improvement so we are going in the right direction but really we weren’t ready to race so the race was just like a few more laps practice and set up time for us.

“With a few more laps we should get there and be in good shape for the Senior. The Stock bike feels the same as last year so should be ok for that race.”