County’s quadruple hopes in tatters after Norfolk loss

Lincolnshire CCC’s hopes of retaining the Unicorns Eastern Division title for the fourth successive year were dashed when they fell to a heavy defeat at

Norfolk CCC.

The visitors fielded Market Rasen cricketer Nic Keast, but he had an unusually quiet game with both bat and ball, scoring a combined two runs in both innings and going wicketless, as Lincs slid to a nine-wicket defeat at Norwich.

The first session on day one proved crucial for the outcome of this match.

On winning the toss, Lincolnshire elected to bat and by lunchtime they had lost seven wickets.

This collapse continued immediately after lunch as they were dismissed for 158 in only the 42nd over.

Only Shiv Thakor, with 42, and captain Carl Wilson (30) showed any form of resistance.

Andy Hanby, with figures of 5 for 48, was Norfolk’s most successful bowler as seven of the Lincolnshire wickets fell to catches by the wicketkeeper or in the slips.

Norfolk utilised the remaining overs of the day to good effect, and although they had lost four wickets by close of play, they were close to Lincolnshire’s first innings total.

The visitors stuck to their task on day two and took early wickets to get themselves back in the game.

Norfolk were eventually dismissed for 225 in the 79th over, with Tom New (61) and Ashley Watson (43 not out) their main contributors, while Shiv Thakor (3 for 26) was Lincolns. picture: John Van-der-Vord hire’s main wicket-taker.

Norfolk had a valuable lead of 67 in the first innings, and Lincolnshire’s task was now to occupy the crease and build a substantial lead of their own.

But despite an opening stand of 43 by Joe Kendall and Jack Timby, wickets again fell at regular intervals.

Ben Coddington, with a patient 38 off 83 balls, top-scored, but Lincolnshire fell well short of what was required.

A total of 172 all out was insufficient to set Norfolk a difficult task, the main architect of Lincolnshire’s downfall being Ashley Watson with 7 for 58.

Norfolk’s target of 106 was easily reached for the loss of one wicket as Sam Arthurton (68 not out) steered the home side to a comfortable victory.

Norfolk took 22 points from the match and Lincolnshire just the four to move down to third place in the Eastern Division table.

They next play Hertfordshire, at Hertford, in a three-day league match, beginning on Sunday.