Champions Caistor rout Cherry in County League opener

Caistor Town First XI began the defence of their Lincolnshire County League Premier Division title with a win over Cherry Willingham at their Brigg Road ground on Saturday.

The game started well for Caistor when Peter Jacob, behind the stumps, held onto a catch from Matt O’Halloran, off the bowling of Sean Wooley, in just the third over.

Paul Jackson clean bowls Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra for his hat-trick. Picture: Ian Johnson EMN-190423-100911002

The Cherry innings never really got going and had the stuffing totally knocked out of it when Paul Jackson bowled Ben Roebuck, and then had Deklan Binnington caught first ball by Harry Boulton.

Jackson then completed his hat-trick by bowling Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra first ball on his way to final figures of 16 overs, 11 maidens, 4 for 12.

Two wickets for Sean Wooley, and three for Kieran Brooker saw Cherry Willingham bowled out for just 104 after 47.1 overs.

Caistor openers Gareth Johnson and Harry Boulton then put on 72 for the first wicket before Harry Boulton was caught in the covers for 33.

Hat-trick man Paul Jackson receives his man-of-the-match award from umpire Ralph Gray EMN-190423-100847002

Gareth Johnson carried his bat for 51 as the home side crossed the line with eight wickets in hand after 30 overs.