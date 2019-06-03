Caistor suffer nine-wicket away defeat

Caistor Firsts travelled to the Lindum on Saturday, suffering a nine-wicket defeat in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

Caistor batted first and their first wicket fell at 43 when Harry Boulton was bowled by Jordon Peters for 24.

His opening partner Gareth Johnson went on to make 51.

Apart from this, a late 33 from Luke Francis was the only contribution of note to a lowly 134 all out.

Jack McLagen took five catches off the bowling of Dan Taylor, who finished with 6 for 49.

In reply, Lindum knocked off the required runs for the loss of one wicket.

McLagen fished off a good afternoon with 66 not out and his opening partner Aiden Lockwood scored 65.

A young Caistor Seconds hosted Grimsby Town Seconds at Brigg Road.

Grimsby batted first and finished on 185 for 6 with Graham Thompson on 55 not out.

Had Caistor held their catches this total may have been considerably less.

In reply, Caistor batted bravely around captain Mick Francis, who eventually fell for 57.

The innings closed on 130 for 8 with Sachin Meyer 21 not out to add to his three wickets and Angus Fradley 11 not out.

It is not easy to bring on young players and integrate them into senior cricket, but this was a spirited performance which resulted in one batting bonus and two bowling bonus points.

On Saturday the Firsts host Bracebridge Seconds (1pm).

Meanwhile the Seconds travel to Old Lincolnians (1.30pm).