Caistor Cricket Club reward their top performers

Caistor Cricket Club celebrated another good Lincolnshire County League season with their annual dinner and presentation evening.

The club’s top individual performers were honoured at the event which took place at Waltham Windmill Golf Club.

Graeme Boulton presents Danny Bevis with the Bugsy Blast Trophy for most sixes EMN-191024-111846002

Caistor’s First XI finished third in the Premier Division as they narrowly failed to defend their league title, while there were some bright spots for the Second XI during a tough season in Division Two.

Danny Bevis was a double award winner, being named the First XI Player’s Player of the Year as well as winning the Bugsy Blast Trophy for most sixes.

Jim Parker won the First XI batting trophy for topping the averages with 32.

Captain Kieran Brooker took home the Firsts’ bowling award, with 42 wickets at 26.93, as well as the Scott Eastwood Trophy for most club wickets, and the Chairman’s Trophy as fielder of the year.

First XI Player of the Year Danny Bevis with skipper Kieran Brooker EMN-191024-111907002

Ollie Barrick also picked up two prizes with the Second XI batting award, also with an average of 32, and Most Improved Player (Under 21) honour.

Dominic Wooley was voted the Seconds’ player of the year by his team-mates, while Mathew Blackburn won the side’s bowling award after taking 23 wickets at 28.

The Jacob Trophy for most boundaries went to First XI batsman Gareth Johnson, and at the other end of the spectrum, the Duck Award for most noughts went to Dominic Wooley.

The evening also saw individual performances rewarded, with cap presentations for Rory Ronaldson for his knock of 126 against Messingham, and Paul Jackson for his hat-trick against Cherry Willingham.

Will Jacob presents Gareth Johnson with the Jacob Trophy for most boundaries EMN-191024-111917002

And off-the-field endeavour saw Jim Hunt named Club Person of the Year.

Jim Parker receives the First XI batting award from Kieran Brooker EMN-191024-111927002