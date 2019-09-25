Caistor Cricket Club honours top juniors for 2019

Caistor Cricket Club’s junior section held its annual presentation evening on Friday.

In the Under 11s honours, Joseph Smith took home the batting trophy, while the bowling award went to Oliver Briggs.

Benjamin France was named the team’s best fielder for the 2019 season, and most improved player was Alex Wagland.

Rhys Smaller was a double winner for the Under 13s, picking up the bowling and fielding award, while Krish Barla claimed the batting honour.

The U13s Player of the Year trophy went to Samuel Hawke.

Angus Fradley picked up the same double for the Under 15s, while Louis Metcalfe was named top batsman.

The Polkinghorne Trophy for the juniors’ most improved player was shared by Sam Hawke and Henry Lewis.