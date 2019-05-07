Caistor Cricket Club cruise into quarter-finals

Caistor CC First XI faced a busy bank holiday weekend, culminating in the start of their George Marshall Trophy defence.

Saturday saw both of Caistor’s Lincolnshire League teams in action, with the Firsts playing in a severely rain-affected match which resulted in an inconclusive draw when time was called.

Scothern batted first in the Premier Division clash, and with 85 from Johnny Drabble aided by 30-plus contributions from Jacob Smith and Sam Naughton, their innings closed on 219-5 after their 50 overs.

Paul Jackson claimed Caistor’s best figures with 3 for 59.

Rain delays throughout the afternoon restricted the Caistor innings to 29 overs, and at the close, they finished their innings on 69-5, with Caistor claiming seven points and Scothern 12.

Danny Bevis scored an unbeaten 39 not out, while Jack Lawson took 4 for 36 in 14 overs for Scothern.

Caistor’s Second XI headed to Holton le Clay for the first round of the Bob Welton Cup.

The visitors batted first and were bowled out for 126 in the 43rd over, with Ollie Barrick top-scoring on 51.

The wickets were shared among all six Holton bowlers.

In reply, Sam Marshall (46) and an unbeaten 51 from Anthony George virtually cleared the slate as the home side won by eight wickets.

On Monday, Caistor Firsts then visited Blossom Way to play Cleethorpes Second XI in the first defence of the George Marshall Trophy.

The holders elected to bat first, and 54 from Rory Ronaldson together with sizeable contributions from Kieran Brooker, Jim Parker, Danny Bevis and Luke Francis helped the Caistor innings close on 216-6.

Mick Francis had to retire hurt after opening the innings for Caistor, but he then returned later to bat and finished on nine not out.

When Cleethorpes batted, three wickets each for Sean Wooley, Paul Jackson and Brooker saw the home side bowled out well short on 106 after 25 overs.

The win set-up a quarter-final trip to Holton-le-Clay.

The First XI are out of action this weekend, but the Second XI host Cleethorpes Third XI in Division Two of the County League.