Caistor CC unable to complete fixture

After the glorious sunshine of the Easter weekend, the last weekend of April saw a return to cooler weather and intermittent rain which disrupted a full schedule of Lincolnshire League cricket matches.

Caistor Firsts travelled to Augusta Street in Grimsby where Usman Aziz ripped their batting apart.

Out of 19 overs bowled, Aziz bowled 9 and with 6 maidens took 4 for 13, leaving Caistor on 32 for 5 when the rains came.

Grimsby took 7 points from the match and Caistor 5.

The Seconds were due to play Hartsholme at Brigg Road where the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.