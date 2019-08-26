Caistor CC title hopes revived, but Market Rasen CC drop fears remain as derby looms

Caistor CC’s outside chances of retaining their Lincolnshire County League crown were reignited on Saturday with a rare defeat for leaders Scothern.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, Caistor picked up 20 points without having to pick up a bat when opponents Bracebridge Heath conceded their match.

Scothern, meanwhile, suffered only their third defeat of the season, surprisingly at mid-table Cleethorpes who made 231 from their 50 overs before bowling the visitors out for just 133 in reply.

The results left Caistor in third, still 23 points behind Scothern, with three matches left.

Second-placed Haxey trail the Premier Division leaders by 12 points but have played a game more.

Market Rasen CC First XI remain in a scrap to avoid relegation to Division One after defeat at home to Haxey.

Having won the toss and batted, Rasen made a decent start through openers Graeme Bell (12) and Lee Chambers who scored four boundaries in a quick 23 before both were dismissed by Aaron Moody to leave the hosts 39-2.

Ian Williams fell soon after for two, but Will Bradford could not be shifted, and after Neil Davies and David Papworth fell in quick succession with Rasen 84-5, he found a willing partner in Joe Atkin,

The pair put on 85 for the sixth wicket before Atkin fell for a 47-ball knock of 34.

As the Haxey bowlers kept a tight rein on runs, and Bradford was out soon after for 79, made off 108 balls, as the hosts posted 180-7 from their 50 overs.

Haxey openers Jack Smith and Oliver Tonks effectively won the game, putting on 132 before Smith was caught by Bradford, off the bowling of Konrad Ramsey for 51.

Ian Williams had Tom Smith out cheaply, caught by Neil Davies, but skipper Tonks remained in charge.

He brought up his century shortly before the visitors reached their target with two wickets down and more than 13 overs to spare, Tonks finishing unbeaten on 103, off 114 balls.

Rasen sit eighth, two places and nine points above second-bottom Hartsholme with three games to play.

This weekend, Rasen host Caistor in an important derby match for both sides at Rase Park (12.30pm start).

Rasen: G. Bell 12, L. Chambers 23, I. Williams 2, W. Bradford 79, N. Davies 12, D. Papworth 0, J. Atkin 34, D. Christie 4*, D. Clark 4*, Extras 10. Total: 180-7.

Haxey: 181-2.

Bowling: D. Clark 6-0-33-0; J. Fussey 8-2-38-0; J. Atkin 7-0-26-0; K. Ramsey 10-1-43-1; G. Bell 3-0-17-0; I. Williams 2.5-0-18-1.

* Caistor CC Seconds were also the 20-point beneficiaries of a walkover when Old Lincolnians cancelled their Division Two match.

But elsewhere in the division, Rasen’s second side saw their promotion hopes all but ended when they went down to a five-wicket defeat at Holton-le-Clay Seconds.

Opener Liam Scales had a wonderful afternoon, dominating the Rasen scorecard with a knock of 139 in a total of 209 all out.

Tom Bradford was the next highest-scorer with 16, while Sam Williams (11) and number 11 James Quinlan (12) were the only other batsmen into double figures.

Williams had the Holton opener removed without scoring, but the hosts took control from then on.

Remaining opener Gareth Cook went on to make 112, supported by Samuel Marshall (34) and Antony George (37 not out), as the hosts got home five wickets down and with eight overs in hand.

Rasen remain in third place, but 56 points behind second-placed Hibaldstow with only three matches remaining.