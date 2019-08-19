Caistor CC slip up, but Market Rasen CC topple title chasers

Caistor Cricket Club First XI’s hopes of defending their Lincolnshire County League crown took a further knock with defeat to Cleethorpes on Saturday.

Cleethorpes batted first at Brigg Road and four players chipped in with double-figure scores to help Ed Lumby along to an unbeaten 77 and the visitors to 165-9.

There were three wickets each for Paul Jackson and Rory Ronaldson.

When Caistor batted, Danny Bevis with 53 and again there were four other double-figure scores, but they could not get the hosts up to the Clee total.

Caistor were bowled out for 148 all out and slip to fourth place as they lost further ground on Premier Division front-runners Scothern.

On Saturday, Caistor travel to Bracebridge Heath Second XI

* Market Rasen CC First XI moved up to sixth place in an incredibly tight Premier Division after an excellent five-wicket win at title-chasing Cherry Willingham.

Having won the toss, Rasen put the home side into bat and opening bowlers James Fussey and Daniel Clark quickly made big inroads.

The Cherry openers started steadily enough, putting on 25, before Clark had Lee Coupland caught behind by Lee Chambers for 13.

Fussey trapped remaining opener Matt O’Halloran on the same score and soon claimed his second lbw to reduce the hosts to 34-3.

There was no let-up as Cherry slid to 44-6, with both bowlers claiming three wickets apiece, and when Sam Williams bowled Joe Dobson, the hosts were 56-7.

Benjamin Roebuck (38) and Phil Nicholson (55 not out) steadied the ship with a 98-run eight-wicket stand.

But another late collapse, including two run-outs, saw Cherry lose their final three wickets for as many runs to finish 157 all out.

Nicholson then helped reduce Rasen’s reply to 36-4 as the two innings began to mirror each other.

But opener Will Bradford stood firm, adding 55 for the fifth wicket with Chambers (34).

And there was no further damage after the wicketkeeper’s dismissal as Bradford (73 not out) and David Papworth (35 not out) eased Rasen to victory with 20 balls to spare.

Rasen remain just six points above the bottom two and will be looking for another big result on Saturday when they host second-placed Haxey.

* Caistor CC Second XI’s tough season continued at Hibaldstow in Division Two.

Batting first, Hibaldstow amassed an imposing 298-8, mostly thanks to Lee Robinson with 97 and Tom Taylor’s 60.

In reply, the Caistor scorecard was a sorry sight.

There were six ducks and nine batsmen were bowled as Joe Taylor claimed figures of 6 for 11 from nine overs, with six maidens, to help skittle Caistor for just 24.

* Market Rasen Seconds moved up to third in Division Two without stepping onto the field.

They were awarded 20 points when visitors Old Lincolnians conceded the match.