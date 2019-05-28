Caistor CC’s trophy defence ended at Holton

Caistor CC’s defence of the George Marshall Trophy came to an end at Holton le Clay on Bank Holiday Monday.

The visitors were asked to bat first and made 181-9 from their 45 overs, largely thanks to Jim Parker (57), Harry Cearns (44) and 37 from Gareth Johnson.

The Caistor bowlers soon got stuck into the Holton le Clay reply as the hosts slid to 11-4.

But half-centuries from Gareth Cook (51) and Rob Griffin (64) put Holton back on track.

And a late 26 from Stuart Harvey got them across the line with two wickets to spare.