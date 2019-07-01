Caistor CC prove too strong for Hartsholme

Caistor Town CC visited Hartsholme Park in Lincoln on Saturday - claiming 20 points.

Despite a poor start which saw openers Mick Francis and Gareth Johnson go cheaply, the side recorded 205-8 from their 50 overs.

Pete Briggs scored 66 runs and Danny Bevis added 62 with support coming from Rory Ronaldson (37).

When Hartsholme batted the Caistor bowlers shared their wickets out.

There were three victims for Sean Wooley and two each for Paul Jackson, Luke Francis and Pete Briggs.

Hartsholme were dismissed for 126 from 37 overs.

Caistor currently sit third in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

On the face of it, Caistor Seconds are having a poor season.

But when you consider that for most of their players this is their first season in senior competitive cricket, there are plenty of positives to take.

The fact that they are competing in the second division of a county league also means they deserve credit.

On Saturday they hosted Holton le Clay at Brigg Road.

Batting first, Holton le Clay’s score of 160 was undoubtedly aided to Daniel Baker, who scored 81.

However, the performance of the afternoon perhaps goes to young Matty Blackburn who, in nine overs, took 7 for 27.

The dismissal of Holton le Clay was completed by Ben Barrick, who took 3 for 44.

When Caistor batted, 32 each from Ollie Barrick and George Gillott, helped by 27 from Jon Wright, pushed their total to 143 before they were all out.

Losing by 17 runs is nothing to be ashamed of when you consider several members of the team are still eligible to play for the under 15 side.

Market Rasen CC were beaten by eight wickets when they hosted Scothern in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

George Fussey (71), Neil Davies (56 not out), Lee Chambers (24) and Ian Williams (21) helped the hosts to a respectable 211-5 from their 50 overs.

However, the league leaders showed exactly why they are at the summit as they reached 213 for the loss of two wickets.

William Bailey (112) and Mujib Timori (83) did the damage, despite Will Bradford dismissing Jacob Smith and Oliver Clawson for ducks.

Rasen’s Sunday Firsts left Barkston and Syston with a 71-run success in the Lincoln and District League Division Two.

Dan Quinlan and Aaron Navin top scored with 52 runs each, supported by Jacob Bennett (19), Daniel Clark (17) and Liam Entwhistle (13) as the away side posted 183-9 off their 40 overs.

The hosts were dismissed for 112 in the 32nd over.

James Quinlan took five wickets for the loss of 28 runs, supported by James Kirk (3), Samuel Hawke and Entwhistle.