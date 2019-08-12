Caistor CC hold challenge match for Breast Cancer Care

Cricketers past, present and future took to the pitch to raise money for a cancer charity last weekend.

Caistor Cricket Club hosted the challenge match on Sunday between chairman Ben Jacob’s XI and a team organised by club stalwart Wes Allison in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

The Ben Jacob XI. Picture: Wes Allison EMN-191208-110545002

The match featured Caistor players from all generations as well as other guest players, and was sponsored by Martin Commercials and Commercial Vehicle Services.

The highlight of the cricket was an innings of 80-odd by Rory Ronaldson with some entertaining hitting, dropping the ball several times on the bank in front of the pavilion, to the delight of the sizable crowd.

The chief concern of the day, however, was Breast Cancer Care, rather than the result, and the charity will benefit by £830 raised on the day.

* On the league front, there was disappointment on Saturday for the First XI in their bid to retain the Lincolnshire County League crown.

Second-placed Caistor entertained fourth-placed Haxey at Brigg Road in the Premier Division’s match of the day, with just a handful of points separating the sides.

Caistor batted first and got off to a bad start, slipping at one time to 34-6.

The ship was steadied somewhat by Jim Parker (27) and Kieran Brooker (26 not out), but at the close of their innings, Caistor could only muster 123-9.

Kieran Brooker managed to grab two wickets for the home side in the reply, but an unbeaten knock of 67 from Mathew Harris saw Haxey home with seven wickets to spare.

* Caistor Second XI had to concede their fixture with Clee Town Laportes.

This weekend, Caistor First XI, who slipped to fourth, host Cleethorpes Second XI on Saturday for a 1pm start.