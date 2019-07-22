Caistor CC foiled as rain scuppers top-of-table clash

Rain once again played its part in disrupting Caistor CC’s Lincolnshire League programme on Saturday.

The First XI travelled for a top-of-the-table clash at leaders Scothern, but after a delayed start, the match was reduced to a timed game.

Caistor batted first and lost openers Harry Boulton and Gareth Johnson cheaply.

Danny Bevis, in at three, steadied the ship, eventually falling on 81, and the score was helped along the way by Pete Briggs (10) and Rory Ronaldson (16), while Jim Parker made 46 as Caistor declared on 183-8 after 46 overs.

In reply Scothern lost two wickets cheaply, but despite using nine bowlers, Caistor could make no more inroads, and time was called after 22 overs with Scothern 98-2.

Caistor took nine points from the match to reduce the gap to Scothern by a point to 21.

In Division Two, Caistor Second XI hosted Market Rasen Seconds at Brigg Road.

Rain delayed the start and the match was reduced to 41 overs per side.

Caistor batted first and Ollie Barrick finished with 99 not out, helped by Mick Francis (22) and Jack Kent (24) as Caistor posted 169-4.

Market Rasen lost two wickets for 24, but Charlie Scales (31), Sam Williams (26), Tom Bradford (29) and Liam Scales (38) saw them home by four wickets.

Matty Blackburn again taking three wickets.