Caistor CC claim derby spoils against Market Rasen CC

Caistor CC First XI claimed the bragging rights as they beat Market Rasen CC in the first Lincs County League derby of the season on Saturday.

Market Rasen batted first at Caistor’s Brigg Road home in this Premier Division clash, with George Fussey (54) and Will Bradford (19) setting off at a gallop against the home side’s opening pair, Sean Woolley and Paul Jackson.

Market Rasen CC batsman Neil Davies hits through the Caistor infield. PICTURE: Peter Thompson EMN-190624-101318002

Caistor skipper Kieran Brooker then rang the changes, bowling himself and Rory Ronaldson, and this gave them the breakthrough.

Ronaldson went on to take 1 for 23 and Kieran Brooker 3 for 44 before Sean Wooley returned to the attack to mop up the tail, finishing with 4 for 54.

For Rasen, Neil Davies and Lee Chambers chipped in with 18 and 17 respectively before David Papworth (30 not out) took the Rasen total up to 153 all out.

In reply, the visiting bowlers started strongly, with Will Bradford and Joe Atkin picking up two wickets apiece to reduce Caistor to 40-4.

From left, umpire Brian Morris with Bill Hobson from sponsors Somerby Wines, man-of-the-match Rory Ronaldson and Caistor CC president Reg Percival. Picture: Wes Allison EMN-190624-101329002

But Ronaldson (75 not out) and Jim Parker (40 not out) came together and batted solidly to see Caistor home by six wickets in just 35 overs.

The win lifted Caistor to seventh, just 17 points off second place, and above Rasen who slipped down to ninth, but level on points with their local rivals in a tightly-packed table.

On Saturday, Rasen host table-topping Scothern at Rase Park, while Caistor travel to Hartsholme. Both matches start at 1pm.

Rasen: G. Fussey 54, W. Bradford 19, I. Williams 5, N. Davies 18, L. Chambers 17, D. Papworth 30*, J. Atkin 0, L. Entwhistle 0, J. Bennett 1, A. Navin 0, D. Christie retired 0, Extras 9. Total: 153.

Bowling: S. Woolley 14-3-54-4; P. Jackson 4.4-0-25-1; R. Ronaldson 7-1-23-1; K. Brooker 16-3-44-3.

Caistor: H. Boulton 18, M. Francis 2, D. Bevis 9, P. Briggs 2, R. Ronaldson 75*, J. Parker 40*, Extras 10. Total: 156-4.

Bowling: W. Bradford 16-5-41-2; J. Atkin 11-2-57-2; N. Davies 6.2-0-31-0; L. Entwhistle 2-0-18-0.

* Caistor Second XI visited Augusta Street to take on Grimsby Town Second XI in Division Two.

Grimsby batted first and started strongly through Sean Campbell (46), Graeme Good (25) and Gary Spencer (28).

But Caistor fought back strongly, and Ben Barrick finished with 6 for 30 to limit the Grimsby innings to 125 all out.

In reply Olly Barrick, with 21, and Jack Kent (22) led the way, but five wickets from Richard Evans helped bowl Caistor out for 78.

* Rasen’s Second XI started badly at home to Cleethorpes Seconds, slipping to 3-2 after winning the toss.

But a 127-run third-wicket stand between opener Liam Scales (76) and Daniel Clark (45), and then a lower order cameo of 23 from skipper Simon Bunn helped the home side to post 179-9 from their 45 overs.

Cleethorpes started well in reply, putting on 53 for the first wicket before Sam Williams (2 for 42) and Karl Bierlein took three quick wickets.

A fourth-wicket partnership of 46 took the visitors past 100 without further loss.

But back came Rasen through Bierlein (5 for 21) and Bunn (3 for 32) who ripped through the rest of the batting, reducing Cleethorpes from 110-3 to 132 all out to seal a 47-run win.