Caistor CC All Stars shine, but County League washed out

Cricket suffered its latest washout of the season on Saturday as rain prevented any play in the Lincolnshire County League.

But for once Premier Division champions Caistor CC were not affected as they were without a fixture, while all of their title rivals gained little from their game in hand.

All Stars programme aims to introduce a new generation to cricket. Picture: Wes Allison EMN-190729-104930002

Market Rasen’s trip to Bracebridge Heath Second XI was abandoned without a ball bowled and they remain seventh.

Rasen’s First XI are without a match this weekend, but the Second XI have a home fixture with Holton-le-Clay in Division Two on Saturday (1.30pm start).

Caistor, who have had five of their 13 matches scuppered by rain this season, stay second, six points ahead of third-placed Cherry Willingham and 26 behind leaders Scothern.

Caistor Seconds were scheduled to play Clee Town Laportes, but their match was also cancelled because of the rain.

But the club did see some cricket on Friday evening when their All Stars young cricketers had an extra night’s coaching after the previous night was lost to the weather.

Not all members were able to attend owing to pre-arranged holidays, but the 16 who did were then treated to a barbecue after their session.

Several members of the All Stars will next go on to indoor coaching during the winter months.