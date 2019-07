Up to 100 bowlers and guests attended the annual Fred Broddle Memorial Cup at Caistor last weekend.

The Tealby team of G. Thornally, U. Reid and D. Heath took the honours from runners-up G. Goodman, T. Goodman, and C. Blackley, from Osgodby.

Runners-up G. Goodman, T. Goodman, and C. Blackley, with John Broddle. Picture: Wes Allison EMN-190715-164028002

The prize money was kindly sponsored by JW Varlows Funeral Directors, of Caistor, and John Broddle presented the prizes.