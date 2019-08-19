Caistor bowlers remember Bernard with memorial trophy

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club held their final open day of the season for the Bernard Borrill Memorial Trophy.
Club chairman D. Wright welcomed a full house of 84 players to the event which was kindly sponsored by Savage’s Fish Shop, of Caistor.
Leslie Borrill presented the prizes to the winners P. Jacques, B. Heath and K. Clarke (unattached) who claimed the trophy with eight points.
They finished a single point ahead of the second-placed team from Sussex Bowls, of Grimsby.
The club wishes to especially thank the ladies for providing first-class catering over the season.