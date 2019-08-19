Caistor bowlers remember Bernard with memorial trophy

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club held their final open day of the season for the Bernard Borrill Memorial Trophy.

Club chairman D. Wright welcomed a full house of 84 players to the event which was kindly sponsored by Savage’s Fish Shop, of Caistor.

Club chairman D. Wright (left) and Leslie Borrill (second right) with runners-up P. Martin, B. Mackenzie and M. Josefsen. Picture: Wes Allison EMN-190819-112518002

Leslie Borrill presented the prizes to the winners P. Jacques, B. Heath and K. Clarke (unattached) who claimed the trophy with eight points.

They finished a single point ahead of the second-placed team from Sussex Bowls, of Grimsby.

The club wishes to especially thank the ladies for providing first-class catering over the season.