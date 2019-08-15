Cadwell Park: Rasen riders Neave twins set for ‘home’ race

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave travel the relatively short distance to Cadwell Park for round nine of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship this weekend.

There Tim will be riding the Morello Racing Kawasaki, while Tom races for the Louth-based Honda Racing team at their home track.

Tim Neave hoping to maintain his season of development at Cadwell EMN-191208-113628002

Tom is riding high in the overall standings in sixth place and will be going all-out for a top result at his local circuit, while Tim will be seeking a strong top-10 result from the race at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit.

Both riders have plenty of experience on the Cadwell Park tarmac and are relishing the chance to perform well in front of the massive crowd that attends the annual British Superbike event.

Timetable:

Friday – free practice 11.50am and 4.50pm. Saturday – qualifying 12.20pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.15am, 15-lap race noon.