Buildbase backs Market Rasen and Louth RFC’s Oakham trip

Market Rasen and Louth RFC Under 15s have been off on their travels, taking part in a team-building weekend away at Oakham.

The boys enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Rutland, which included water sports and team building games, culminating in a match against Oakham RUFC U15s.

The whole squad, including the coaching staff were kept warm on the trip by hoodies generously sponsored by the Market Rasen branch of Buildbase, in Gallamore Lane.

The branch manager Jamie Taylor visited the club for the Wednesday training session before the trip, to wish the boys well and present the hoodies to the squad.

With branches in Oakham as well as Market Rasen, Buildbase were keen to help the squad out.

Mr Taylor said: “As a branch we love helping sporting teams, especially the younger ones, with these events and wish them the best of luck.”

The game at Oakham was a fiercely-fought affair with neither side giving an inch.

Unfortunately, even with the help of their sponsors behind them, Market Rasen failed to get the job done, and Oakham squeezed the win by the narrowest of margins, 21–19.

The club wishes to thank Mr Taylor for the clothing sponsorship and send a huge congratulations to the U15s on a fantastic performance and a successful team-building weekend.