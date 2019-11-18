Broughton’s Gary Johnson settles for eighth at Macau GP

After two red flag situations, Gary Johnson, from Broughton, near Brigg, was awarded eighth place in the 2019 Macau GP on Saturday.

Johnson completed his qualifying in seventh place and began Saturday’s 12-lap affair from a third-row grid position.

He maintained seventh place throughout the first four laps, but the race was halted when two riders collided, luckily without injury.

A lengthy delay followed while the track was cleared of fluid, and after the restart, Johnson completed the first lap in eighth place.

But again the red flag halted an incident-packed race because of a six-rider collision on lap two involving Market rasen rider Phil Crowe (see back page).

This time there was no time for a re-run as the sun was going down and it was deemed unsafe to race in the dull conditions.

After some confusion the race was originally cancelled with no result, but after some consultation by the officials they decided to call a result on positions at the end of lap one.

Johnson was awarded eighth position which was down on where he wanted to be.

But it was a finish and he had been able to avoid the crash which caused three riders to be taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.