Broughton rider Gary Johnson takes command of cup race

International road racer Gary Johnson rode to a hat-trick of wins at Snetterton in round five of the Lind Triumph London Cup.

The results allowed the Broughton rider to extend his championship lead to 15 points over Paul Holden.

On Saturday, qualifying went well for the Lincolnshire rider who secured pole position for the first race.

As the lights went out, Johnson got away to a flyer to lead the field from lights to flag in the Triumph 675 ST class and take a decisive victory at the end of the eight-lap affair.

He then qualified for another start from pole position for the second race on Sunday.

But as the lights went out he didn’t get away to the best of starts and was running third overall for the first few laps in the mixed grid of Triumph and Metzeler Newcomers 1000cc machines.

On lap four he made a successful challenge for second place at Oggies, and one lap later took the lead from Jake Ebbage, again at Oggies.

But his lead was short-lived as the more powerful 1000cc machine of Ebbage was quicker on the straights and he regained his lead.

On lap six the pair were into the back markers, but Johnson was unable to take the lead and finished the eight-lap race in second place overall, but with another substantial win in his class.

In his final race of the weekend, Johnson started from pole position once again and was dicing for the lead with Ebbage for the first few laps.

He finally made the break on lap four to extend his race lead to 2.9 seconds.

Through the second half of the race he steadily increased his advantage over Ebbage and finally crossed the finish line for the overall win with an advantage of 7.4 seconds.

It was another decisive victory in his class of 24.9 seconds over the second-placed Triumph rider Holden to take his overall championship points tally to 275.

The next round is on August 10 and 11 at Cadwell Park.