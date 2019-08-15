British Superbikes: Rejuvenated O’Halloran bound for Cadwell

Australian Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran enjoyed a return to form at Thruxton last time out and is relishing the chance to continue in the same vein at his local circuit of Cadwell Park.

Living just a few miles away at Market Rasen, O’Halloran has raced the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit many times in the past and will be looking for two top results to boost his points tally this weekend.

Riding for the McCAMS Yamaha team this year, O’Halloran has struggled with breakdowns and crashes through the first half of the season.

But after recording a brace of fourth places at Thruxton two weeks ago, has put all that behind him now and is confident he can do well at Cadwell.

Timetable: Friday – free practice 10.15am and 3.15pm. Saturday – free practice 10am, qualifying 4pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.35am, race one (18 laps) 4pm, race two (18 laps) 4.30pm.