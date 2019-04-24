British Superbikes: Race favourite O’Halloran leaves pointless

Market Rasen-based Australian rider Jason O’Halloran endured two non-finishes in the first round of the 2019 British Superbike championship over the Easter weekend.

The unlucky rider was first knocked off his bike by his team-mate at Silverstone and was then forced out of race two with a technical issue.

O’Halloran, who now rides for McAMS Yamaha, had led the timesheets throughout free practice, was second in qualifying, and was odds-on favourite to win at least one of the two races.

Beginning the first 30-lap race from second place on the front row of the grid, he got the hole shot and took the lead, followed closely by team-mate Tarran McKenzie.

He led every lap throughout the race until the final lap when McKenzie tried to make a pass for the lead and was unfortunate to catch the Australian, sending him flying into the gravel and out of the race.

In the second race, O’Halloran started from the third row of the grid, but his progress was short-lived as he pulled off onto the grass with a technical problem on lap four.

What was expected to be a race-winning weekend saw him leave the Northamptonshire circuit with no points.

The next round is at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend of May 4 to 6 when O’Halloran will be seeking two top results to kickstart his season.