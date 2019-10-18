British Superbikes: O’Show out for Brands Hatch improvement

Jason O’Halloran heads south to Kent for the 2019 British Superbike championship season finale this weekend hoping to end a frustrating campaign on a high note.

The Market Rasen-based Australian rider will have three bites of the cherry with an extra race added to the usual double-header programme.

And with 75 points up for grabs, three strong results it could move him up the finishing order in this year’s championship standings.

In the penultimate round at Donington Park, things didn’t go his way and he was only able to finish his two races in a disappointing 10th and 11th place on the McAMS Yamaha.

O’Halloran said: “That was one of the more difficult weekends. We struggled all weekend.

“Friday was wet, Saturday was dry and both races today were dry.

“We generally struggled to find a feeling.

“I struggled for grip in the first race and in one of the biggest surprises, I really struggled on new tyres.

“I got stronger towards the end once the tyre went away and did my fastest lap on the last lap of the race which is a bit backwards.

“Race two was better, but I struggled with wheelies on the stop-start corners.

“I’m having to use the rear brake so much we’re just getting beat on the straights.

“We need to see what we can do to improve it to see if we can finish the year off good.”

Timetable for Brands Hatch: Friday – free practice 10.15pm and 3.15pm; Saturday – free practice 9.35am, qualifying 12.15pm, race one (20 laps_ 4pm; Sunday – warm-up 10am, race two (20 laps) 12.45pm, race three (20 laps) 4pm followed by championship presentations