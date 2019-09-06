British Superbikes: O’Halloran wants strong end to frustrating season

Jason O’Halloran travels west this weekend as he looks to mount a strong finish to a disappointing British Superbike campaign.

He heads to Oulton Park, in Cheshire, for round nine of the championship looking for a return to full fitness and the chance to pick up three strong results on the McAMS Yamaha to boost his points tally.

The Australian rider, who is based in Market Rasen, has not had the best of luck this season and has struggled with his left shoulder since crashing at Snetterton.

He visited a shoulder specialist after the Cadwell races where detailed scans revealed he had a dislocated AC joint and fractured greater tuberosity (top of humerus bone).

Fortunately both are injuries which will heal naturally and no surgery is required.

Currently O’Halloran is 10th in the rider standings, 45 points away from a place in the end-of-season Showdown where the top six riders go head-to-head in the race for the title.

Although unlikely, it is not impossible for O’Halloran to make it up into the top six with three races at Oulton Park and 75 points on offer for the winner of the three races,

Supporters can guarantee the Australian rider will be not be giving up easily.

Timetable:

Friday – Free practice 10.15am and 3pm; Saturday – Free practice 9.45am, qualifying 11.45am, race one (18 laps) 4.15pm; Sunday – Warm-up noon, race two 1.30pm, race three 4.30pm.