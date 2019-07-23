British Superbikes: O’Halloran out of luck at Snetterton

Bad luck continued to befall Australian rider Jason O’Halloran as he endured three crashes in round six of the British Superbike Championship.

O’Halloran, who is based in Market Rasen, was going well on the McAMS Yamaha during free practice at Snetterton and was within the top 10 in all three sessions.

During the opening qualifying session he hit a false neutral and crashed, and although he returned to the track he then out-braked himself into turn four and went down again.

“That was the toughest day so far this year, “ he explained.

“We had a few problems again and in three laps I had two crashes at the same corner. It’s not ideal.”

Because of his low qualifying time he was forced to start race one from the seventh row, but he made up places on the first lap to 17th and continued to pick off the opposition.

He made it up into 11th place on lap 12 of 16 and continued to circulate in that position until the final lap when he passed both Christian Iddon and Michael Laverty to finish in ninth position.

Starting the second race from the third row, O’Halloran made up three places on the first lap before passing Andrew Irwin for fifth place.

But with a top result beckoning, two laps later he crashed out at Brundle and his race was over.

The Australian was taken to the circuit medical centre and underwent some checks on a knock to his hand.

“I am okay,” he confirmed later that day.

“I have a little bit of an injury on my left hand where you can see the bone on my knuckle, but other than that I’m fine.”

O’Halloran remains in 12th place in the overall standings on 64 points going into the next round at Thruxton from August 2 to 4.