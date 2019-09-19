British Superbikes: O’Halloran looks to end frustrating season on a high

Australian Superbike racer Jason O’Halloran heads to the Netherlands for round 10 of the British Superbike Championship this weekend where he will be seeking a good set of results.

His chance of being in the end-of-season title Showdown has gone, but he can still take the Riders Cup for finishing seventh if he can score well in the last few races.

O’Halloran, who lives in Market Rasen, will remain with the McAMS Yamaha team for the 2020 season after agreeing a one-year extension to his contract.

After a dominant testing programme and sterling rides at Silverstone, O’Halloran’s season hasn’t gone to plan with injuries ruling him out of contention for much of the year.

But the team is confident there is more to come and he can now use the final three rounds to build for next season, starting with Assen.

“I am really happy to stay with the team again for next year,” he said.

“This season has not panned out how I wanted it to given we have had two separate injuries, one at the start of the year and now my shoulder.

“It has been frustrating as it’s the first year where I feel the potential of the bike and myself hasn’t been maximised.

“From a positive point of view that means there is more to come, especially as I’m really enjoying riding the Yamaha, and even though I’m struggling with the shoulder, the results are still encouraging.

The focus is for me to get fit and healthy for 2020 and then we can come back stronger in 2020.”

Weekend timetable:

Friday – free practice 10.20am and 3.05pm; Saturday – free practice 10.40am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm up 9.20am, 18 lap race one 1.15pm, race two 4.30pm.