British Superbikes: O’Halloran ends season on high note

Jason O’Halloran completed the British Superbike season in 10th after three top-seven finishes at Brands Hatch last weekend.

The Market Rasen-based Australian rider registered a brace of seventh-place finishes and a sixth at the Kent circuit to take his final points tally to 186.

“Today hasn’t been bad, we kept the bike on two wheels and suffered no more injuries,” O’Halloran said.

“The best thing about today is we learned a lot, as every time I rode the bike it was different.

“We used it as a bit of a test to get as much information as possible before the off season.

“I am happy to finish the season with three top-10 finishes and I’m looking forward to the off season and getting myself fit again.

“This year I think it’s fair to say we haven’t maximised our potential which is disappointing, but it’s promising for 2020.”

After qualifying in sixth place, O’Halloran started the first 20-lap race from the second row and settled into fifth place until a red flag halted proceedings because of a three-rider crash which had left oil on the track.

At the restart O’Halloran moved up into fourth before being passed by Danny Buchan on lap seven and then Scott Redding one lap later.

He remained in sixth place to the chequered flag.

Starting race two from the second row once again, O’Halloran got a good start and held second place on the opening lap.

But he was soon overhauled by Tommy Bridewell and Christian Iddon on lap two.

He was pushed further back to fifth when soon-to-be champion Scott Redding passed him, and his demise continued on lap eight when he was pushed back to seventh.

Peter Hickman passed him on lap 11, but O’Halloran found a second wind and retook Hickman with three laps left, continuing to the finish line in seventh place.

O’Halloran started the final race of the season from the third row and ran in seventh position for a while before moving up to sixth on lap four.

He was passed by Hickman on lap 13 and then Buchan, and was looked to be heading for an eighth-place finish, but Buchan faded and O’Halloran was able to pass him on the final lap to secure seventh at the flag.

O’Halloran already has his 2020 ride confirmed and will be staying with McAMS Yamaha with the intention of having a serious attack on the championship.