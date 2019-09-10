British Superbikes: O’Halloran claims top-six treble

Jason O’Halloran scored a trio of sixth places at Oulton Park last weekend as he retained 10th spot in the British Superbike Championship.

In the first race of round nine on Saturday, the Market Rasen-based Australian rider was running in a strong fifth position when the red flag halted the race after a crash.

Once back under way O’Halloran briefly moved up into fourth place before dropping back to sixth on lap nine where he remained to the chequered flag.

Starting the second race from the second row in fifth place, O’Halloran held this position through the first few laps before being overtaken by Christian Iddon on lap six.

But he fought back and retook the position one lap later and held station through the majority of the remaining laps.

But Danny Buchan eventually reeled him in and passed him on lap 14, leaving O’Halloran to complete the 18-lap affair in sixth place once again.

The Australian started the final race from the second row and remained in sixth place throughout the 17 laps.

He briefly moved up a place when the leader crashed, but was promptly overtaken by Glenn Irwin one lap later.

He completed the race for his third sixth place of the weekend to retain his 10th place in the championship with a total of 131 points.

The next round is at Assen, in the Netherlands, over the weekend of September 20 to 22.