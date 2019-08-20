British Superbikes: Injured O’Halloran nets top-seven finish

Despite being hampered with an injured shoulder, Jason O’Halloran rode to seventh and 14th-place finishes at his local track of Cadwell Park on Sunday.

O’Halloran, who picked up the injury at Snetterton in the previous round of the British Superbike Championship, picked up 11 points which keep him 10th in the rider standings.

Qualifying went well for the Market Rasen-based Australian rider who made it through the three-stage qualifying sessions in sixth place to earn himself a place on the second row of the grid for the first 18-lap race.

“We made some good steps with the bike in qualifying and I was feeling good,” he said.

“We did some 1.26s which I was happy with, although I would have liked to have been on the front row.”

As the opening race got under way, O’Halloran made a good start and moved up into third place which he held for the first two laps.

On lap three he dropped a place to Tom Bridewell and lost another to fifth one lap later.

Peter Hickman was beginning to reel him in, and both he and championship leader Scott Redding overtook him on lap seven of 18.

O’Halloran then rode a lonely race through the remainder of the laps to cross the finish line for seventh place and nine championship points.

Starting the second race from the third row, O’Halloran was pushed wide and forced to run across the grass before rejoining the race at the back of the field in 26th.

Undeterred he got his head down and began to pick off the back-markers one by one, and on lap 16 of 18 was up into a point-scoring position.

When Brad Ray crashed on the final lap, O’Halloran was elevated to 14th place to salvage two championship points.

He remains 10th in the overall rider standings on 101 points and will move on to Oulton Park in three weeks’ time determined to secure three strong results.