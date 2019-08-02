British Superbike: O’Halloran looks to start over at Thruxton

Still plagued with bad luck on the McAMS Yamaha, Australian rider Jason O’Halloran heads south to Hampshire for round seven of the British Superbike Championship at Thruxton this weekend.

There the Market Rasen-based rider will be seeking a change to his fortunes to boost his confidence as well as his points tally.

He commented: “We came from 21st to ninth and kept fighting all the way to the end in the first race at Snetterton.

“We made some changes for race two and, starting from a better position, we got away well and I was feeling comfortable in fifth.

“All was looking good until I high-sided out.

He added: “We have a few things to work on for Thruxton and look for a clean smooth weekend.

“We have got the pace, the potential is there with both me and the bike, we have just got to have a clean smooth weekend and it will come together.”

Timetable for Thruxton:

Friday – Free practice 10.05am and 2.35pm; Saturday – free practice 10.15am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm-up 10.50am, race one (20 laps) 1.30pm, race two (20 laps) 4.30pm.