Brigg show jumper claims brilliant European medal double

Up-and-coming show jumper Holly Truelove claimed a brilliant medal double riding for Great Britain at the Pony European Championships in Poland last weekend.

Having anchored GB to a silver medal finish in the team competition, the Brigg rider then picked up another silver in the individual competition on Sunday, in Strzegom.

Holly and the British team take silver, just four faults down on Ireland EMN-190819-093708002

The 16-year-old took the silver on board Rexter d’Or after a nail-biting jump-off against France’s Ilona Mezzadri.

Holly came into Sunday’s individual final in joint-first as one of only four combinations with three clear rounds across Thursday and Friday’s team competitions.

A total of 31 came forward for the individual final and the track proved to be tricky with ponies and riders picking up penalties all around the course.

The 14-year-old grey stallion, owned by Barrie Truelove, had an unfortunate foot in the water in their first round, but then went on to deliver a foot perfect clear in round two.

Standing proudly with her medal, the reward for a consistent three days of jumping EMN-190819-093720002

The pair were assured of a medal, having been so strong in their previous rounds, but the colour was to be decided in a jump-off for the silver and bronze, with Ireland’s Max Wachman having already taken gold and the title of European champion.

Holly was the first to go in the jump-off and she set the standard when producing a superb clear in just 34.46 seconds.

This piled the pressure onto Ilona who went on to have two fences down for eight penalties.

“It was such an amazing feeling when we jumped clear in the second round as we were unlucky at the water in round one,” Holly said.

“Coming into the jump-off, I knew that I didn’t have much to lose, so I planned to jump as fast as I could while being careful over the fences, and today it paid off!

“Rexter d’Or has been amazing all week and we’ll definitely be celebrating both this evening and when we get home.”

Clare Whitaker, Chef d’Equipe for the Pony Team and British Showjumping Youth Team Manager, said “Holly rode the round of her life today to secure the silver medal.

“She was quite exceptional and her place on the podium couldn’t be more deserved.”

The pressure was nothing new to the Lincolnshire rider who had to anchor the British squad in a dramatic finale to the team competition on Friday.

Having already jumped three rounds, where the best three scores counted in each, Great Britain and Ireland were tied at the top of the leaderboard on four penalties, with France and Germany equal third on 12.

France pipped Germany to bronze in the first of the two medal jump-offs before the big showdown between Britain and Ireland.

With the first three riders on each team all posting clear rounds, Ireland’s final rider, Max Wachman and Cuffesgrange Cavalidam were first to go and managed to go clear in a time of 40.22secs for a lead of just over a second.

The pressure was on Holly’s shoulders as she entered the arena with Rexter D’or, knowing nothing other than a clear in less than 43 seconds would secure the win.

Taking her time to steady her thoughts, she then pushed forward at a fast pace looking to secure her fourth successive clear round in a fast time.

It looked like she was going to achieve just this when she turned extremely tight back to an early vertical to shave some time off.

But a few fences further on, a touch of a top pole saw it topple and relegate Britain into silver position, despite a rapid time of 42.07secs.