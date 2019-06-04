Best lap time for Bryan and Hyde

North Kelsey sidecar pair Gary Bryan and Phil Hyde rode to a fine seventh place in the first of two sidecar races at the Isle of Man TT on Monday, also setting a new personal best lap time of 112.32mph on lap two.

The weather disrupted practice week with the riders only getting a session on Tuesday evening and racing was deferred on Saturday to allow for extra practice time.

But that too fell foul of the wet and misty conditions and the sidecars finally got a couple of laps of practice on Sunday ahead of the first sidecar race on Monday.

As the TT is a time trial with riders setting off at 10-second intervals, Bryan and Hyde were the 10th outfit to set off down Glencrutchery Road and at the first checkpoint of Glen Helen they were up into fifth position.

But by the end of the lap they had lost ground and were down to seventh.

Lap two was their flying lap and although they remained in seventh position they recorded a new personal best lap of 112.32mph so they were not hanging about.

They completed the third and final lap to secure seventh place at the chequered flag and Gary Bryan commented: “It’s been a difficult week with very limited practice on the bike.

“But we were confident the bike was set up well. We are really pleased with today’s result.”

Phil Hyde added: “Conditions were difficult with the wind moving the sidecar around.

“But we worked well today and getting our fastest ever lap was a bonus. We would like to thank all our sponsors for getting us here.”

The second race is scheduled for Friday morning ahead of the final race of this year’s TT festival, the Senior TT.